Mandatory masks, smaller class sizes and staggered reopenings: Here’s the latest on Hamilton’s back-to-school plans

Staggered reopening dates

Both school boards have introduced plans to stagger school reopening dates in order for students to become acquainted with the schools’ COVID-19 safety protocols in smaller cohorts.

The HWDSB says its students will enter classes gradually for the first weeks of school, with students being place into two groups to enter schools on alternating days during the first week.

One group will attend school on Sept. 10 and Sept. 13, while the other will attend school on Sept. 11 and Sept. 15.

Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 will only be open to students with special needs. All students will return to school on Sept. 16.

The HWCDSB approved a plan to stagger reopening dates for elementary classes last week but has not released specific details.

On its website, the Catholic board says it hopes to provide parents with reopening dates as soon as possible.

Mandatory masks for all

The boards have mandated that all students, from junior kindergarten to Grade 12, will be required to wear masks during school hours, expanding a previous rule that would have required only students in Grade 4 to 12 to wear masks.

The HWDSB approved a motion to mandate mask-wearing at a meeting earlier this week.

“These are little ones and their lives are just as precious as everyone else,” said Carole Paikin Miller, trustee for Ward 5, who moved the motion.

Mandatory masks have been a point of contention among parents and teachers who see the requirement as a potential solution to situations where students cannot maintain physical distance.

Elementary schools, notably, have been required to return to full-sized classes on a regular, five-day schedule, prompting concerns that students between kindergarten and Grade 8 will study in overcrowded classrooms.

The Catholic school board has also required students to wear masks on school buses.

Most students to return in-person

The boards have spent the past two weeks collecting registration numbers from families to determine how many students will study in-person versus online come September.

The vast majority have opted to return in-person.

Pat Daly, chair of the HWCDSB, has said roughly 85 per cent of students will return to in-person classes while the remaining 15 per cent will learn online.

The HWDSB enrolment numbers have not been finalized, though the board has previously estimated about 80 per cent of students will return to classes, with up to 20 per cent learning online.

Registration numbers at the HWDSB have been slow to finalize due to technical difficulties with the board’s registration system, which has prompted several deadline extensions for families to register.

Parent Portal, which the HWDSB launched to help families register their children, has become a headache for parents who say they’ve experienced glitches and difficulty navigating the site.

The deadline for registration was set for Thursday at midnight.

New funding from the feds

The Ontario government is set to receive an additional $763.34 million in funding from the federal government for school reopenings across the province.

The amount transferred to Hamilton school boards has yet to be determined, though Ontario’s Ministry of Education has indicated the money will be spent on transportation, mental health and special education, nurses, remote learning and the “health and safety of boards,” according to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The boards have not indicated how they intend to spend any money received from the additional funding.

