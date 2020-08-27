Public health nurses to help Hamilton schools reopen

Hamilton’s medical officer of health said the city’s share of provincially funded nurses to help with school reopening works out to just shy of 20 nurses.

But how those nurses will be deployed to Hamilton’s approximately 170 schools — and if they’ll be hired in time for the start of school on Sept. 8 — isn’t clear.

“We’re working hard to get people into those positions … as you can imagine we want to have people there to support the schools as they reopen,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, during a news conference Tuesday.

The funding for the nurses was announced by the province in late July. Initially earmarking $50 million to hire 500 “school-focused” nurses, they announced an additional $12.5 million (or another 125 nurses) on Wednesday.