'Exciting news': New crossing guard for Burke Street this school year

The start of the new school year is set to bring with it someone new for the students of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School – a crossing guard.

After months of negotiations between school administration and the City of Hamilton, a crossing guard has been secured for the intersection at Burke Street and Dundas Street East.

“This is exciting news for us, we were just informed – finally – because it’s been a back-and-forth forever,” said principal Dean Younger. “Originally we were told, ‘No, not until they do a traffic assessment at that intersection.'"

Younger said he pushed back, telling the city it would take too long after being given the message that it wouldn’t be conducted until the students come back.

The principal said both Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge and Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board Wards 1, 2 and 15 trustee Mark Valvasori were on board and moved the project forward at the city level.

Partridge said discussions about a crossing guard began more than two years ago. She said while there wasn't an urgent need at the time, it was an important consideration due to the number of houses being built in the area – in addition to future plans.

The official request was made in May, Younger said, adding that there were various bylaws and levels of bureaucracy that needed to be navigated through. However, he said, the safety of students, particularly along a busy roadway such as Dundas Street, meant expediency was paramount.

One of the other considerations the Catholic school board had in wanting a crossing guard was in keeping with their physical literacy practices. By having someone to watch over the students as they made their way to school, it would allow them the ability to choose alternative methods of travel such as waking, cycling or rolling to class.

“With that extra physical activity during the day, we’re actually increasing their health and wellness,” he said.

While one intersection is taken care of, the Mallard Trail and Dundas Street East intersection is also being eyed for an additional crossing guard. However, due to both construction in the area and a speed limit of 60 km/h, it isn't currently eligible.