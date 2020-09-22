Waterdown marketing agency captures essence of business

A local brand development studio and marketing agency hopes to “capture” the imagination of its clients.

Capture Studio, which started over five years ago, helps businesses develop their brands by communicating their unique story with a variety of tools, including photography.

A business’s identity is always the starting point, said Joel Reynolds, Capture’s creative director.

“Once we get the identity and their initial brand tool box looking and feeling right, then everything else is able to play out consistently and work well together.”

The Waterdown-based agency works with a mix of startups and established businesses and is committed to pushing a company forward while mainlining their essence. Using client Redeemer University as an example, Reynolds explained that Capture Studio is “always trying to communicate their mission and their vision” in an effort to elevate the brand that the client wanted tied to a classic motif.

It’s a delicate balance, explained designer Tyson Endeman.

In the end, the company’s goal is to create something that effectively communicates a business’s messaging, from price point to services and even industry. And in order to have an effective brand, one must have certain ingredients in the mix.

“A couple of words that would come to mind would be simplicity, memorability, uniqueness maybe,” said Reynolds.