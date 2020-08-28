'Negative response': Waterdown Memorial Park public art project shelved

Five artist proposals were received, including ‘Weathervane’ by Studio Huizenga, ‘Together’ by James Cameron Smith, ‘Soundscapes’ by Passage Studio, ‘The Outdoor Room’ by Slipper Liu Studio and ‘Light/Swing’ by Brandon Vickerd.

Vickerd withdrew his proposal prior to the meeting due to success in another call. While ‘Soundscapes’ was found to be playful and interactive by the jury — something echoed in public comments — there were concerns about the space required, maintenance and accessibility and that the work did not fit with the historical context of the park.

While the jury found ‘Together’ and ‘Weathervane’ were “playful works creating gathering and focal places in the park,” they did “not address the historical context of the park.” Meanwhile, they found ‘The Outdoor Room’ was a playful and innovative way to illustrate the historical context of the park, but there were concerns about the imagery.

In addition, ‘Together,’ ‘Weathervane’ and ‘The Outdoor Room,’ were not well-received in public consultation.

In the report, the jury said they “share the disappointment of the artists and members of the public who contributed to and supported this project,” and “recommend that if a public art project is to be undertaken for Waterdown Memorial Park in future, a more fulsome analysis of the capacity and future community needs for the park should be undertaken though the development of a Park Master Plan or other similar guiding document in consultation with the community.”

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge stressed the jury panel was made up of local residents.

“This was not something that was done by the City of Hamilton with people who knew nothing about our community,” she said. “I was very appreciative of the local people who were involved in shepherding this whole project through.”

The jury was made up of Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie, Flamborough Archives’ Lyn Lunsted, Graham McNally of Toms and McNally Design and the Patrick J. McNally Foundation and M+M Photography’s Magy Olszewski. It also included citizen Aman Al-Duweini, artist and university lecturer Laura Marotta and City of Hamilton Arts Advisory Commission member Eileen Reilly.

Partridge added the large amount of pushback and negative feedback shows the jury made the right decision in shelving the project.

“From my perspective, when you’re spending a significant amount of taxpayers money, you need to get it right and it needs to be something that is going to enhance the park and residents are going to be happy with.”