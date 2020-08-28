'Negative response': Waterdown Memorial Park public art project shelved

The Waterdown Memorial Park Public art project has been shelved.
In a March decision, the project’s volunteer citizen jury recommended the project not proceed, as “none of the proposals adequately addresses current community priorities and the context of the park.”
According to the report, at the March 3 meeting where the decision was reached, staff said public consultation resulted in a “slightly higher than usual negative response” and the large amount of growth that Waterdown is experiencing “may have resulted in residents reacting to larger issues about the changes in the community.”
As well, staff noted a number of comments specifically spoke to the park losing green space, having too many new features and multiple service issues in the park — including lighting issues and misinformation about the lack of a spray pad.
Ken Coit, the City of Hamilton’s manager of placemaking public art and projects, said the funding for the $75,000 project will be returned to the city’s reserves and they will review the Art in Public Places Master Plan every 5-7 years.
“We would be looking at Waterdown again when we look at the Public Art Master Plan in two years,” he said, but added funding slated for the now-cancelled project would not necessarily be earmarked for Waterdown in the future. “It would be council’s decision about how the money gets allocated at the time that the new projects are identified.
“I would assume there would be some allocation for something in Waterdown, but it’s a public process.”
Coit said the last time the city went through the process they asked the public to identify places they thought could use public art and possible themes for that art. However, he said the next round of public art could be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to do public consultation during COVID,” he said.
Coit noted that the funding for the project was specifically earmarked for public art, which meant it couldn’t be used for other projects within Memorial Park.
Five artist proposals were received, including ‘Weathervane’ by Studio Huizenga, ‘Together’ by James Cameron Smith, ‘Soundscapes’ by Passage Studio, ‘The Outdoor Room’ by Slipper Liu Studio and ‘Light/Swing’ by Brandon Vickerd.
Vickerd withdrew his proposal prior to the meeting due to success in another call. While ‘Soundscapes’ was found to be playful and interactive by the jury — something echoed in public comments — there were concerns about the space required, maintenance and accessibility and that the work did not fit with the historical context of the park.
While the jury found ‘Together’ and ‘Weathervane’ were “playful works creating gathering and focal places in the park,” they did “not address the historical context of the park.” Meanwhile, they found ‘The Outdoor Room’ was a playful and innovative way to illustrate the historical context of the park, but there were concerns about the imagery.
In addition, ‘Together,’ ‘Weathervane’ and ‘The Outdoor Room,’ were not well-received in public consultation.
In the report, the jury said they “share the disappointment of the artists and members of the public who contributed to and supported this project,” and “recommend that if a public art project is to be undertaken for Waterdown Memorial Park in future, a more fulsome analysis of the capacity and future community needs for the park should be undertaken though the development of a Park Master Plan or other similar guiding document in consultation with the community.”
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge stressed the jury panel was made up of local residents.
“This was not something that was done by the City of Hamilton with people who knew nothing about our community,” she said. “I was very appreciative of the local people who were involved in shepherding this whole project through.”
The jury was made up of Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie, Flamborough Archives’ Lyn Lunsted, Graham McNally of Toms and McNally Design and the Patrick J. McNally Foundation and M+M Photography’s Magy Olszewski. It also included citizen Aman Al-Duweini, artist and university lecturer Laura Marotta and City of Hamilton Arts Advisory Commission member Eileen Reilly.
Partridge added the large amount of pushback and negative feedback shows the jury made the right decision in shelving the project.
“From my perspective, when you’re spending a significant amount of taxpayers money, you need to get it right and it needs to be something that is going to enhance the park and residents are going to be happy with.”
The Waterdown Memorial Park Public art project has been shelved.
In a March decision, the project’s volunteer citizen jury recommended the project not proceed, as “none of the proposals adequately addresses current community priorities and the context of the park.”
According to the report, at the March 3 meeting where the decision was reached, staff said public consultation resulted in a “slightly higher than usual negative response” and the large amount of growth that Waterdown is experiencing “may have resulted in residents reacting to larger issues about the changes in the community.”
As well, staff noted a number of comments specifically spoke to the park losing green space, having too many new features and multiple service issues in the park — including lighting issues and misinformation about the lack of a spray pad.
Ken Coit, the City of Hamilton’s manager of placemaking public art and projects, said the funding for the $75,000 project will be returned to the city’s reserves and they will review the Art in Public Places Master Plan every 5-7 years.
“We would be looking at Waterdown again when we look at the Public Art Master Plan in two years,” he said, but added funding slated for the now-cancelled project would not necessarily be earmarked for Waterdown in the future. “It would be council’s decision about how the money gets allocated at the time that the new projects are identified.
“I would assume there would be some allocation for something in Waterdown, but it’s a public process.”
Coit said the last time the city went through the process they asked the public to identify places they thought could use public art and possible themes for that art. However, he said the next round of public art could be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to do public consultation during COVID,” he said.
Coit noted that the funding for the project was specifically earmarked for public art, which meant it couldn’t be used for other projects within Memorial Park.
Five artist proposals were received, including ‘Weathervane’ by Studio Huizenga, ‘Together’ by James Cameron Smith, ‘Soundscapes’ by Passage Studio, ‘The Outdoor Room’ by Slipper Liu Studio and ‘Light/Swing’ by Brandon Vickerd.
Vickerd withdrew his proposal prior to the meeting due to success in another call. While ‘Soundscapes’ was found to be playful and interactive by the jury — something echoed in public comments — there were concerns about the space required, maintenance and accessibility and that the work did not fit with the historical context of the park.
While the jury found ‘Together’ and ‘Weathervane’ were “playful works creating gathering and focal places in the park,” they did “not address the historical context of the park.” Meanwhile, they found ‘The Outdoor Room’ was a playful and innovative way to illustrate the historical context of the park, but there were concerns about the imagery.
In addition, ‘Together,’ ‘Weathervane’ and ‘The Outdoor Room,’ were not well-received in public consultation.
In the report, the jury said they “share the disappointment of the artists and members of the public who contributed to and supported this project,” and “recommend that if a public art project is to be undertaken for Waterdown Memorial Park in future, a more fulsome analysis of the capacity and future community needs for the park should be undertaken though the development of a Park Master Plan or other similar guiding document in consultation with the community.”
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge stressed the jury panel was made up of local residents.
“This was not something that was done by the City of Hamilton with people who knew nothing about our community,” she said. “I was very appreciative of the local people who were involved in shepherding this whole project through.”
The jury was made up of Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie, Flamborough Archives’ Lyn Lunsted, Graham McNally of Toms and McNally Design and the Patrick J. McNally Foundation and M+M Photography’s Magy Olszewski. It also included citizen Aman Al-Duweini, artist and university lecturer Laura Marotta and City of Hamilton Arts Advisory Commission member Eileen Reilly.
Partridge added the large amount of pushback and negative feedback shows the jury made the right decision in shelving the project.
“From my perspective, when you’re spending a significant amount of taxpayers money, you need to get it right and it needs to be something that is going to enhance the park and residents are going to be happy with.”
The Waterdown Memorial Park Public art project has been shelved.
In a March decision, the project’s volunteer citizen jury recommended the project not proceed, as “none of the proposals adequately addresses current community priorities and the context of the park.”
According to the report, at the March 3 meeting where the decision was reached, staff said public consultation resulted in a “slightly higher than usual negative response” and the large amount of growth that Waterdown is experiencing “may have resulted in residents reacting to larger issues about the changes in the community.”
As well, staff noted a number of comments specifically spoke to the park losing green space, having too many new features and multiple service issues in the park — including lighting issues and misinformation about the lack of a spray pad.
Ken Coit, the City of Hamilton’s manager of placemaking public art and projects, said the funding for the $75,000 project will be returned to the city’s reserves and they will review the Art in Public Places Master Plan every 5-7 years.
“We would be looking at Waterdown again when we look at the Public Art Master Plan in two years,” he said, but added funding slated for the now-cancelled project would not necessarily be earmarked for Waterdown in the future. “It would be council’s decision about how the money gets allocated at the time that the new projects are identified.
“I would assume there would be some allocation for something in Waterdown, but it’s a public process.”
Coit said the last time the city went through the process they asked the public to identify places they thought could use public art and possible themes for that art. However, he said the next round of public art could be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard to do public consultation during COVID,” he said.
Coit noted that the funding for the project was specifically earmarked for public art, which meant it couldn’t be used for other projects within Memorial Park.
Five artist proposals were received, including ‘Weathervane’ by Studio Huizenga, ‘Together’ by James Cameron Smith, ‘Soundscapes’ by Passage Studio, ‘The Outdoor Room’ by Slipper Liu Studio and ‘Light/Swing’ by Brandon Vickerd.
Vickerd withdrew his proposal prior to the meeting due to success in another call. While ‘Soundscapes’ was found to be playful and interactive by the jury — something echoed in public comments — there were concerns about the space required, maintenance and accessibility and that the work did not fit with the historical context of the park.
While the jury found ‘Together’ and ‘Weathervane’ were “playful works creating gathering and focal places in the park,” they did “not address the historical context of the park.” Meanwhile, they found ‘The Outdoor Room’ was a playful and innovative way to illustrate the historical context of the park, but there were concerns about the imagery.
In addition, ‘Together,’ ‘Weathervane’ and ‘The Outdoor Room,’ were not well-received in public consultation.
In the report, the jury said they “share the disappointment of the artists and members of the public who contributed to and supported this project,” and “recommend that if a public art project is to be undertaken for Waterdown Memorial Park in future, a more fulsome analysis of the capacity and future community needs for the park should be undertaken though the development of a Park Master Plan or other similar guiding document in consultation with the community.”
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge stressed the jury panel was made up of local residents.
“This was not something that was done by the City of Hamilton with people who knew nothing about our community,” she said. “I was very appreciative of the local people who were involved in shepherding this whole project through.”
The jury was made up of Waterdown BIA executive director Susan Pennie, Flamborough Archives’ Lyn Lunsted, Graham McNally of Toms and McNally Design and the Patrick J. McNally Foundation and M+M Photography’s Magy Olszewski. It also included citizen Aman Al-Duweini, artist and university lecturer Laura Marotta and City of Hamilton Arts Advisory Commission member Eileen Reilly.
Partridge added the large amount of pushback and negative feedback shows the jury made the right decision in shelving the project.
“From my perspective, when you’re spending a significant amount of taxpayers money, you need to get it right and it needs to be something that is going to enhance the park and residents are going to be happy with.”