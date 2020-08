2 Forces members test positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA — Canada's Defence Department says two members of the military who recently flew back to Canada from the Middle East have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the Canadian Armed Forces members were aboard a flight bringing 35 personnel from Operation IMPACT, a Middle East training mission, back to Canada.

The flight stopped overnight at Canadian Forces Base Goose Bay, N.L., on Aug. 24, and all the crew and passengers stayed in isolated accommodations on the base.

The department says public health directives were followed and that contact tracing is underway at the base.