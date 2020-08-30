Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Couche-Tard results

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will report its first-quarter results after the close of markets on Tuesday and hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday morning. The Quebec-based convenience store chain said earlier this year that shopping patterns have changed during COVID-19 lockdowns with consumers purchasing larger-sized goods and stocking up on beer, wine and tobacco products.

Home sales

Home sales numbers for July are expected for Vancouver on Wednesday and Toronto on Thursday. The real estate market has been hot this summer, fuelled by homebuyers who were sidelined earlier this year due to the pandemic combined with ultra-low mortgage rates.

Trade numbers

Statistics Canada will release international merchandise trade and international trade in services figures for July. The numbers will help start to paint the picture of how the economy is recovering in the second half of the year after the steep decline due to the pandemic.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release latest labour force survey for August on Friday. The monthly jobs report for July showed the addition of 418,500 jobs as the labour market moved past the halfway mark in recouping the three million losses seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laurentian Bank results