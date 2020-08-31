81 Quebec City students in isolation

MONTREAL — More than 80 students in Quebec City are in isolation after three cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at two high schools, the local public health agency said Monday.

Two positive COVID-19 cases were detected at Polyvalente de Charlesbourg and one case was confirmed at Ecole Jean-de-Brebeuf, health agency spokesman Mathieu Boivin said in an email. He said 81 students from the two schools were told to isolate for 14 days beginning Aug. 28.

Boivin said the infected students are considered "community cases" because all three contracted COVID-19 outside school. He said the infections are not linked.

COVID-19 cases have been detected at a handful of schools across Quebec after students at most French-language schools went back to class last week.

Quebec reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday, as classes resumed at the province's largest English-language public school board.

One of the deaths took place in the past 24 hours, while the other occurred between Aug. 24-29, health officials said in a news release.

The English Montreal School Board said it would closely follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the provincial government as students returned to classes Monday morning. Students in Grade 4 and under are not required to wear face masks, while older students must wear them in common areas and on school transportation.

Students will still be able to take the bus to school, but health and safety guidelines only permit 44 students per bus instead of the typical 72. The board also asked for parents to drive or walk their children to school if they can.

In a newsletter to parents, the board said it has ordered medical equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant in "large quantities" for students. The school board said it won't accept donations of personal protective equipment in order to "maintain the control and quality."

Other English school boards, including Lester B. Pearson, Eastern Townships and Riverside, will also reopen their schools this week.