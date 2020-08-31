Canada signs third deal to get vaccines

OTTAWA — The federal government has a deal with a third vaccine developer to get access to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as early as next spring.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Montreal this morning where he is set to announce details of the agreement with Maryland-based biotechnology company Novovax.

The contract promises to secure for Canadians 76 million doses of Novovax's vaccine, which is currently in preliminary trials in the United States and Australia.

That would be enough to deliver two doses to almost every Canadian.