Six things to do in Hamilton before summer is gone

Start a Facetime or Zoom call with some friends and go off.

3. Stretch your legs and go for a hike

Hamilton is the perfect place to immerse oneself in greenery.

Go to a trail or waterfall nearby, alone or with some friends, and enjoy the summer weather while working up a sweat. Visit Dundas Valley or Lafarge 2000 Trail. Your thighs may hate you the next day, but nothing beats appreciating nature!

4. Start a collaborative/solo creative project

Grab your smartphone and some friends and start a project! Shoot some photo or video; you can brainstorm a concept and bring props along with you.

You can get some inspiration from Pinterest boards here.

When you’re done spending the day with your friends, you can go home and edit on free online softwares.

You can edit your photos on PicMonkey or Pixlr and your videos on OpenShot.

5. Take up skateboarding/rollerblading

If you’re impressed by sweet kick flips and rail grinds use these perfect summer days to channel your inner Tony Hawk.

If you are a beginner, do not worry. Get a board and practice in a parking lot near your house.

You can get tips from TikTok tutorials. Here’s one to start you out!

You may be inspired to start your own skate gang (a la Nicole Byer).

6. Upcycle your clothes

To save money, limit your carbon footprint and make the most out of what you have, you can revamp the clothing in your closet, no sewing machine necessary.

With the guidance of a YouTube video, crop an old shirt or cut a tee into a halter.

And once you’ve done that maybe explore the wide world of tie dye.

Cheyenne Bholla a reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: cbholla@thespec.com