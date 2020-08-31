Doug Ford praises older Ontarian’s COVID-19 precautions and singles out young people for a jump in infections

Premier Doug Ford is crediting older Ontarians with keeping up their COVID-19 precautions as the number of Ontarians actively fighting COVID-19 jumped almost 11 per cent over the weekend to its highest level in four weeks.

He singled out teens and young adults for continuing to present the highest number of new infections with another 114 new cases reported by the Ministry of Health on Monday pushing active cases up to 1,221, an increase of 118 from 1,103 people on Friday.

Ford noted 21 of the new cases were in people under 19 and 47 were in their 20s and 30s while only three people over 80 tested positive for the highly contagious virus in the last day.

“Eighty-year-olds are doing better than our young folks because they listen,” the premier told reporters at his daily news conference.

“I just need our young people to listen and try to be as safe as possible. That’s my biggest concern.”

Chief medical officer Dr. David Williams said the trend is for new cases to come out of workplace outbreaks and “risky behaviour” at social gatherings, including at family events.

There have been 374 new cases of the highly contagious virus confirmed over the last three days with transmission largely centred on the Greater Toronto Area and Ottawa.

“Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Active cases have been steadily increasing from a recent low of 891 on Aug. 13 with the province in Stage 3 of reopenings and more people out and about.

Toronto led the way with 41 new cases, Ottawa 21, Peel 16 and York 12, according to statistics reported to the Ministry of Health at 4 p.m. Sunday.