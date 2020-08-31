Teachers’ unions complaints won’t cause school reopening delays, Hamilton union says

Complaints filed by Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions over the province’s back-to-school plans are unlikely to cause delays to Hamilton’s reopening dates for public schools, says a local union chapter.

The appeals with the Ontario Labour Relations Board (OLRB) were filed by the Elementary Teachers’ Federations of Ontario (ETFO), Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA), Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens.

The unions, which collectively represent 190,000 teaching and education workers, say the government has failed to “adequately respond” to the unions’ health and safety concerns while “attempting to deflect blame for their inadequate school reopening plan by creating division among Ontarians.”

Daryl Jerome, president of the teachers’ bargaining unit for OSSTF in the Hamilton-Wentworth district, says the newly-filed complaints probably won’t lead to strike action that delays the reopening of schools.

“Based on what I know now, this won’t have an immediate impact on school reopening. We may see some members exercise their right to refuse work because conditions are unsafe, but strike action isn’t happening,” Jerome said.

“We’re not going to see workers en-masse refusing to go to school.”

Jerome said the teachers’ plans could change depending on how the appeals process at the labour board goes.

The unions have each filed an appeal to the OLRB arguing that “the Ministry of Education’s ‘Guide to reopening Ontario’s Schools’ does not take every reasonable precaution to protect workers, as required by Section 25(2)(h) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.”

They also say they were “left with no choice” but to take legal action after meeting with Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton on Aug. 24.

“Following the meeting, the unions issued a request to the Minister of Labour that orders be made requiring the Ministry of Education to set standards around physical distancing, cohorting, ventilation, and transportation,” the joint statement said.