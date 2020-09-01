The virus is deciding what’s fair from one league to the next as OWHA registration opens

While minor hockey federations get closer and closer to the start of the traditional hockey season — a season that could start without traditional hockey — the federation with the biggest complications could well be the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association.

“Ideally, we want to be opened up everywhere but it’s the local health departments that are really guiding us,” said Fran Rider, one of the founders of the OWHA and its current president.

Most leagues, representing largely boys, are regional in scope and the level of COVID-19 in each region will dictate to some degree how quickly full-contact, five-on-five hockey can be played.

The OWHA represents about 40,000 female players across the province. That means some leagues are in places where COVID-19 is prevalent and therefore the quick return of five-on-five hockey is less likely. Some are in places with very little COVID and teams are ready to get going.

And the OWHA is trying to be fair to all it members, with registration about to begin.

“We do believe in consistency and fairness,” Rider said. “And to be fair, that’s a new definition of consistency and fairness because it’s the virus that’s discriminating, not the hockey program.”

The OWHA issued a release on Aug. 25 telling parents what their hockey-playing kids can expect through September. Registration starts Sept. 1.

“We’ve done draft after draft because, as soon as you get a draft done, something changes within the health department somewhere,” Rider said. “We’re constantly readapting everything we do.”

For now, it’s no more than 30 people on the ice, with the emphasis on skills development and practice. Social distancing protocols are enforced in the rink and dressing rooms. There will be no travel, with teams operating within hubs, practising and playing with and against the same group. There may be some three-on-three hockey, or four-on-four, with modified rules. Some ideas include a penalty shot instead of a two-minute minor. And no faceoffs, with the attacking team forced to leave the zone after a goal, or any other stoppage in play.

“We’re not as concerned with the high performance end of it and the extensive skill training as we are with mental health,” said Rider. “We feel that getting these kids back on the ice with their teammates in a safe environment is good for them, and it’s also good for the staff that are doing it. That’s been our driving force. Obviously health and safety are No. 1, but mental health does play into that in a huge way.”