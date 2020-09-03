Attention Muggles: Canada’s biggest Harry Potter store is open in Pickering

Canada’s biggest Harry Potter store recently opened at the Pickering Town Centre — and sold 1,000 wands on its first day.

The 3,000 square foot Wizards Emporium is operated by York Durham Heritage Railway.

Moving into retail has been nothing short of magical for the local organization, helping to pull the railway out of a financial slump brought on by the pandemic.

“It has changed everything for us,” says CEO John Perks.