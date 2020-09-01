Ontario’s COVID-19 cases on the rise as province reports 112 new cases

Ontario’s number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to the highest level in four weeks with 112 new infections reported Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

Fully 70 per cent of the new cases were in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area.

There are 1,240 Ontarians actively fighting the highly contagious virus, an increase of 19 from Monday and the most since Aug. 4. That’s up from a recent low of 891 on Aug. 13.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

The new cases were concentrated in Peel with 28, Toronto with 26, Ottawa with 18, a dozen in York plus six each in Hamilton and Halton and one in Durham, according to the ministry statistics based on reports from health units at 4 p.m. the previous day.

Outside the GTHA, Windsor-Essex had 11 new infections. Sixty-four of the new cases Tuesday were in people under the age of 40.

Toronto, whose public health department has warned city residents to brace for higher case loads of COVID-19 in the fall, leads the province with 320 active cases, followed by Peel at 290 and Ottawa with 214.

“The virus is still very much circulating out there,” Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said at Toronto city hall.

Hospitalizations for the virus are well within the capacity of the health-care system but have been rising, with 65 patients under care the highest since Aug. 6. Of them, 17 are in ICU and nine on ventilators.

A Star compilation of data from health units has found more than 44,000 cases and 2,848 deaths since testing for COVID-19 began in January.