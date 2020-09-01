Thanks to kids learning at home, Hamilton’s public school board reduces class sizes

The new positions that are created for the reduced class sizes would be eliminated next school year, the board has said.

The costs would be covered by the board’s 2019-20 savings, an additional funding of nearly $1 million from Ontario’s Ministry of Education, contingency money for the 2020-21 school year, and the existing reserve funds.

The board has access to nearly $12 million in reserve funds, but has said that it does not want to use the entire sum in case of other costly emergencies throughout the year.

They’ve opted to use a maximum of $9 million in reserve funding instead.

The plan specifically calls for $7.4 million in funding to reduce kindergarten sizes and $3 million to reduce class sizes for students in Grade 4 to 8.

At Monday’s meeting, some trustees lamented that class sizes were still too high, and should be capped at 15 students per class.

Carole Paikin Miller, trustee for Ward 5, said the number “wasn’t low enough.”

Notably, the plan marks a significant shift from the board’s initial request to the province for $43 million to reduce the board’s elementary class sizes to 15 students per class.

The ministry declined the board’s request and offered $933,505 instead, as part of a provincewide grant of $30 million for reducing class sizes.

Manny Figueiredo, the board’s director, said the average class sizes could get lower later in September if more students opt out of in-person classes.

“We have the opportunity at the end of September to take a snapshot of enrolment to where people have landed, so there will be some shuffling done. But we’re confident — by the default being in-person — if parents do choose remote in (late) September it actually could decrease our numbers even more,” Figueiredo said.

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.