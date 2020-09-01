HWDSB chair ‘very concerned’ about overcrowding on school buses

The chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) says she is “very concerned” about crowded school buses full of students who won’t be able to safely distance from their peers when classes resume in September.

“This is an issue that I have been personally raising with the Ministry (of Education) since July,” said Alex Johnstone, chair of the HWDSB, at a news conference at Ancaster High School on Tuesday.

“We’ve historically had problems recruiting drivers and finding space for students on buses. We need significantly more funding for drivers this year.”

The comments follow a recent injection of $400,693 from the provincial government to help the HWDSB reduce the number of students on school buses.

The board won’t know how useful the funding will be until it combs through the registration data collected this week to see how many students will need to take school transportation, said Manny Figueiredo, the board’s director of education.

“From an operational standpoint, we need the data first before we know what we’re dealing with,” Figueiredo said.

Without enough drivers, students may have to pack themselves onto school buses with little space to maintain safe distance while experiencing lengthy rides next to students who are not in their class cohort.

All students are required to wear masks while riding buses and the drivers are tasked with cleaning the vehicles three times a day. But drivers have noted that a lack of supervision and overcrowding could turn the vehicles into conduits for the spread of COVID-19.

“They’re going to be worse than the classrooms,” Karen Dailous, a local bus driver, warned earlier this month.

“Kids come to school with fevers, bad colds, earaches — you name it. The parents just want to get their kid to school as quickly as possible so they can get on with their day.”