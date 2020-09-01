Hamilton COVID numbers ‘aren’t totally accurate’ of late, says medical officer of health

Hamilton public health admits its COVID data has been wonky lately — wonky, as in wrong.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s medical officer of health, said Tuesday that some of the city’s COVID statistics — mainly those dealing with “exposure information” — are incorrect.

The website stated Tuesday that 81 per cent of 43 cases reported in the last 10 days involved community spread, meaning Hamilton public health does not know where 29 cases came from.

In fact, the “majority” of new cases involve close-contact spread within families and social contacts, Richardson said.