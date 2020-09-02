Be a lunch box hero. Five ideas to get you ready for busy fall days

Sushi or not

You can make your own maki rolls if you have sticky rice and nori.

Just use vegetables like cucumber or avocado instead of fish which won’t last without refrigeration.

Or, make a quinoa roll. Take a slice of chicken, lettuce, quinoa and carrot spears. Roll them and slice ’em.

Melon hearts

Got a cantaloupe? Slice a 1/4-inch thick slice and use a small cookie cutter to create tiny shapes.

No Bento box?

Divide a reusable sandwich container into three parts or use cupcake liners to separate items in a regular sandwich container.

You can fill each compartment with a colourful variety for dining.

Try sticky rice rolled into balls (you can add raisins for eyes and a smiley face), mini muffins, bagels or pita pockets for variety. Add fun fruits and veggies such as green grapes and cherry tomato kebabs and orange slices. Fill another with cheese squares and meat cubes.

Flip some pancakes

Make a few small pancakes on Sunday and freeze them, you can even pop them on a stick and have a pancake kebab.

Use a travel-size flip-top shampoo bottle for the syrup and this tasty treat will not go in the trash.

Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator in Hamilton. Reach her via email: jmoore@thespec.com