Innocent bystanders among injured in bakery shooting

Toronto police say innocent bystanders were among the six victims of an early-morning shooting outside a midtown bakery.

Supt. Shaun Narine says the shooting was an opportunistic crime that took place while a group of people were taking shelter from a heavy downpour outside the popular neighbourhood business.

Narine says that while the shooting appears to have ties to gang-related activity, both the business itself and the majority of those wounded are currently believed to be victims of circumstance.

He says a vehicle with multiple occupants inside allegedly did a U-turn near Spence's Bakery at around 2 a.m. before at least one person opened fire on the group huddled beneath an alcove.