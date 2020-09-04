2020 Telling Tales Festival goes virtual

Join Jess Keating, Josh Taylor, Ishta Mercurio and others as they talk about science and technology and chat about interesting knowledge. Westfield Heritage Village will be on display when they visit the apothecary. That’s not all that’s happening. Even sing along with the Hamilton Children’s Choir.

A series of other events, including Nature Tales, which teaches young people about water, land and the world around them will take place in October.

Land and Water: Oct. 3, 10-10:30 a.m.

Canadian authors, illustrators and others are gearing up to teach young people about taking care of the water and land that gives life to everything around them. Even participate in a water craft.

Earth and Sky: Oct. 4, 10-10:30 a.m.

Canadian authors, illustrators and others are gearing up to teach young people about what they see when they look at the world around them. Be sure to listen closely, you may just win a new book.

In addition, there will also be a series of Telling Tales at Home virtual workshops throughout November and December.

For more information and the full list, visit www.tellingtales.org.