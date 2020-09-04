2020 Telling Tales Festival goes virtual

The 12th annual Telling Tales Festival is going virtual due to COVID-19, and the annual event — usually held at Westfield Heritage Village — will feature workshops and performances that anyone can watch from the comfort of their homes.
The schedule gets underway Sunday, Sept. 20 with events streamed on Facebook and YouTube — but new content will keep book and art lovers entertained until early December.
Here are some of the events coming up as part of the Telling Tales main event on Sept. 20:
Kindness and Caring: Sept. 20, 10-10:30 a.m.
Host Josh Taylor will get together with friends and special guests to speak about kindness, caring and using stories as a tool to teach youngsters about the value of being kind. There will also be an interactive component — crafting with your new friends.
Storytelling Picnic: Sept. 20, 11-11:30 a.m.
Host Josh Taylor and Canadian children’s authors Andrew Larsen, Sarabeth Holden, Deborah Kerbel, Paul Covello, Vikki VanSickle and special guests invite you to join them in a storytelling picnic. Join in from wherever you are.
Family, Friends and Neighbours: Sept. 20, 12 to 12:30 p.m.
Host Josh Taylor will gather with friends to talk about families, explore neighbourhoods and friendships. Friends from the Art Gallery of Hamilton will help them to create a piece of art.
Shocking Science and Fab Facts: Sept. 22, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Jess Keating, Josh Taylor, Ishta Mercurio and others as they talk about science and technology and chat about interesting knowledge. Westfield Heritage Village will be on display when they visit the apothecary. That’s not all that’s happening. Even sing along with the Hamilton Children’s Choir.
A series of other events, including Nature Tales, which teaches young people about water, land and the world around them will take place in October.
Land and Water: Oct. 3, 10-10:30 a.m.
Canadian authors, illustrators and others are gearing up to teach young people about taking care of the water and land that gives life to everything around them. Even participate in a water craft.
Earth and Sky: Oct. 4, 10-10:30 a.m.
Canadian authors, illustrators and others are gearing up to teach young people about what they see when they look at the world around them. Be sure to listen closely, you may just win a new book.
In addition, there will also be a series of Telling Tales at Home virtual workshops throughout November and December.
For more information and the full list, visit www.tellingtales.org.
