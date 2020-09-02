Hamilton hits 1,000 total COVID-19 cases

Hamilton hit a grim milestone Wednesday — more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

The case count is cumulative, meaning the number encapsulates the total number of Hamiltonians who have tested positive for the virus throughout the pandemic. In fact, there are just 82 cases currently active in the city.

Wednesday’s tally of confirmed and probable cases was 1,003, up four from Tuesday. Of those, 87 per cent, or 876 cases, are considered resolved. Forty-five people have died.

Asked Tuesday if Hamilton approaching 1,000 cases was significant, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s medical officer of health, said not necessarily.

“Put in the context of Ontario and global pictures, well, it’s not really that significant,” Richardson said. Ontario had 42,554 total cases as of Wednesday. “For me, it is a reminder ... that we are continuing to see cases go up. And that’s not unexpected ... we are going to continue to see cases.”

More significant is our rising active case numbers.

Hamilton’s 82 active cases on Wednesday is up from a low of 14 just over a month ago, on July 27.

“The increasing number of active cases — this is not a trend we want to see continue,” Richardson said. “We don’t want to see that number continue to rise.”

Still, we are seeing just three to four new cases a day on average, she said, which has been consistent with daily averages in recent months. The new cases are typically stemming from situations where people are socializing and not following public health guidance such as keeping to one 10-person group, wearing masks, physical distancing and staying home if people are sick.

“We have unfortunately seen some people that are continuing to go out if they’re symptomatic,” Richardson said. “That’s quite worrisome to us.”