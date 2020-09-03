McMaster study shows ‘startling’ mental health impacts from pandemic on Hamilton parents

Nearly two-thirds of Hamilton caregivers stated they would like assistance with their stress and mood.

“The initial lockdown happened so suddenly and it was essentially across all community organizations and agencies,” said Gonzalez. “So all supports were taken away and families were sort of thrown together in a household.

“If we were to go into a second wave of this or a potential lockdown, we need to be very aware of the impact the first lockdown had on families and what kinds of services and supports we can put in place for families moving forward.”

Among the other findings for Hamilton parents who participated in the survey:

55 per cent of parents reported moderate to high levels of concern for managing their children’s remote learning;

Half reported moderate to high levels of concern for managing their children’s screen time;

Nearly 40 per cent reported moderate to high levels of concern for managing their child’s anxiety and stress;

68 per cent of parents reported they needed assistance with their children’s mood or behaviour during the pandemic;

37 per cent reported a loss of income;

21 per cent reported the pandemic had a moderate to major impact on their ability to meet financial obligations.

Gonzalez said her team hopes to conduct a followup survey beginning in mid-September to see if there have been any changes as a result of the reopening of schools, businesses and some activities.

She speculates that the reopening of schools could help reduce some of the mental health impacts on parents and children.

“School will likely relieve some of the stress,” Gonzalez said.

“I think a lot of the stress came from having to balance work-life, that everyone was stuck at home and the feelings of isolation and children missing their friends.”

Steve Buist is a Hamilton-based investigative reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: sbuist@thespec.com