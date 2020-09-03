Hamilton day camps had no cases of COVID-19. What lessons do they hold for schools that are set to reopen next week?

“We just felt they were too young to be able to follow the protocols and they are clearly laid out by the Ministry of Health,” said Lougheed. “(Schools) don’t have that option, that’s who you’re there to serve.”

The organization also adjusted the way it delivered its programming.

In the studios, there was no sharing of any materials, so each child had to bring their own art kit. For their pottery classes, Lougheed said her staff had to create a whole new set of guidelines on how to sanitize clay tools.

When the children took their breaks outside but wanted to take off their masks, they were spaced out using hula hoops to allow for distancing.

“There are going to be some very creative exercises taking place this September,” she added.

Duncan Macintosh, owner of Soccer World, said one benefit for organizations running camps was the clarity of the guidelines. Released in June, he said they had “perfected” their operations by the end of summer.

“We were so organized in what we were doing,” said Macintosh.

But, the secret behind the success of the summer was in how the kids were “part of the solution,” added Harkness. None of the organizations The Spec spoke with saw children raise issues with any of the measures in place.

“They really became a part of the solution,” said Harkness. “It was a lot of work, but part of that work was picked up by the camper knowing that this was the new normal.”

Macintosh said their kids were so “excited” to see one another that “it didn’t really matter” what they had to do.

Lougheed said she saw the kids at their camps become more resilient over the summer, as they were “completely on board” and “rolled” with the motions of wearing a mask.

“I think as an experiment, it’s been astoundingly successful,” she added. “But, school is a completely different kettle of fish.”

—With files from the Toronto Star

Fallon Hewitt is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: fhewitt@thespec.com