One dead, 6 injured in Toronto boat crash

TORONTO — One person has died and several others are injured after a boat crashed into some rocks near a Toronto beach.

Police say a call came in at around 12:40 p.m. from the area of Woodbine Beach, reporting that six people were wounded — one of whom was unresponsive.

Paramedics say they took three wounded men to hospital, and treated three at the scene.

Police say they later found a seventh victim, who was also taken to hospital.