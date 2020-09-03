Christie Lake beach closed due to possible toxic algae

The beach at Christie Lake Conservation Area in Flamborough is off-limits due to the possible presence of toxic blue-green algae in the lake.

Samples have been collected by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to confirm if the blooms are made up of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that are harmful to people and pets who swallow contaminated water.

The toxins can cause skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The city’s beach water testing program shows Christie Lake hasn’t been closed due to blue-green algae during swimming season (mid-May to end of August) since at least 2015.