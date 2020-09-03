Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,448.90, down 249.07 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $20.67 on 9 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down 15 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $17.95 on 8.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 43 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $19.20 on 8.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down five cents, or 2.28 per cent, to $2.14 on 6.7 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 28 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $38.36 on 5.3 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Materials. Down four cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $2.58 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada — International travellers arriving at Toronto's Pearson airport can now be tested for COVID-19 as part of a voluntary study to explore the effectiveness of quarantines. The month-long project, run by McMaster HealthLabs, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority and Air Canada, will see participants provide a sample to researchers in the terminal and two more self-collected samples seven and fourteen days after touchdown. The samples, obtained via nose and throat swabs, will then be analyzed for COVID-19 at St. Joseph's hospital research institute in Hamilton. The co-sponsors say participants will be notified electronically within 48 hours of the first results, which will remain confidential and be aggregated for independent data analysis by the University of Toronto's school of public health. The study, which launched Thursday, comes in advance of a pilot project by WestJet Airlines Ltd. and Vancouver International Airport to test passengers voluntarily for the coronavirus on some departing flights starting later this fall.