'Exciting new project': New water storage system to be investigated for Carlisle

The City of Hamilton will explore a new water storage system for Carlisle this fall.

In an email, city spokesperson Emily Trotta said although a comprehensive water conservation program was undertaken in the community over the past five years — and although the resident and community efforts were “notable and commendable” — demand was not consistently below the threshold necessary to remove the need for additional water storage in the community.

“As a result, the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) will continue and will evaluate the best solution for water storage in Carlisle,” Trotta said. “This Environmental Assessment process will incorporate environmental, socio-cultural, and financial aspects of each potential option, and will include community feedback as part of the process.”

Trotta noted city staff are currently working on preparations to restart the formal EA process, which is necessary to evaluate the “most appropriate concepts for improving water service delivery through infrastructure changes in the community.”

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, who was part of the working committee of 12 residents who put forward the conservation program, said the group was formed when there was consideration of an additional water tower for Carlisle.

“Which I was hugely opposed to and I know residents were vehemently opposed to,” she said.

The working group wrapped up in June 2020 and part of their focus and mandate was to develop a water conservation program to get people in Carlisle on the water system to reduce their consumption.

“Many of them were very, very high,” she said. “That did work somewhat, except that the data and analysis really showed that even with reducing the use of water, it really wasn’t going to be enough to satisfy the storage capacity that’s needed — particularly if there’s a fire out on the concessions.

“When we have a fire out on the concessions in the Flamborough north area, they do go to the Carlisle Arena to fill the tanker trucks.”

Partridge said a new committee will be established to look at a new storage facility.