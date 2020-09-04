'A great honour': Ryan Bridge wins OBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Waterdown’s Ryan Bridge has been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Business Achievement Awards.

Bridge, a member of the Flamborough AM Rotary Club, has been involved with Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest organizing committee for the past 11 years, including the past three as co-chair.

He said it is an honour to be recognized with the award, which he will get virtually on Sept. 14.

“It’s a great honour — it was the last thing I was expecting,” he said. “I do a lot of volunteering, but I don’t do it for awards. I do it because it feels good and I like to help my community.

“But it’s a really sweet honour to be recognized like this.”

Bridge, who works for FedEx, said he expects he is being recognized for his work with Rotary — specifically with Ribfest.

However, he has also been involved with the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, Food4Kids and was president and on the board of directors of CHOICES for a number of years.

Bridge has been with Rotary since 2003 and said joining the club is “probably the best decision I’ve made.”

“I moved to Waterdown in 1996 and prior to (joining Rotary) Waterdown was really where I got my mail. I didn’t feel part of the community,” he said. “Once I got involved with Rotary, I got to meet politicians, people doing things in the community, business leaders — you really got to feel like you were part of the community and able to give back.”

Hailing from a small town in southwestern Manitoba, Bridge said he likes the small town feel in Waterdown.