'A great honour': Ryan Bridge wins OBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Waterdown’s Ryan Bridge has been recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Business Achievement Awards.
Bridge, a member of the Flamborough AM Rotary Club, has been involved with Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest organizing committee for the past 11 years, including the past three as co-chair.
He said it is an honour to be recognized with the award, which he will get virtually on Sept. 14.
“It’s a great honour — it was the last thing I was expecting,” he said. “I do a lot of volunteering, but I don’t do it for awards. I do it because it feels good and I like to help my community.
“But it’s a really sweet honour to be recognized like this.”
Bridge, who works for FedEx, said he expects he is being recognized for his work with Rotary — specifically with Ribfest.
However, he has also been involved with the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, Food4Kids and was president and on the board of directors of CHOICES for a number of years.
Bridge has been with Rotary since 2003 and said joining the club is “probably the best decision I’ve made.”
“I moved to Waterdown in 1996 and prior to (joining Rotary) Waterdown was really where I got my mail. I didn’t feel part of the community,” he said. “Once I got involved with Rotary, I got to meet politicians, people doing things in the community, business leaders — you really got to feel like you were part of the community and able to give back.”
Hailing from a small town in southwestern Manitoba, Bridge said he likes the small town feel in Waterdown.
“I like that I can go to Fortinos to get groceries and run into people I know,” he said. “In the bigger centre, you don’t get that opportunity.”
Bridge is married to Lisa, who runs a wedding gown design shop and has a son, Justin, and a daughter Jayme.
Although Bridge found out he had won the award in early March — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — he said the Chamber of Commerce has done a great job with the OBA event, considering the circumstances.
“I think it’s all they could do to be safe and responsible during these times,” he said.
The OBA Awards were originally planned for late March, but those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, said FCC executive director Matteo Patricelli, they have moved to an virtual event, which will be shown on Cable14 and Cogeco's YourTV at 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.
He said the hour-long event will be hosted by Flamborough's Linda Rourke and include appearances by himself, as well as FCC president Shawn Brenn, in addition to video clips and virtual interviews with the award winners.
"It's really important for us to honour these award winners and the achievements of these businesses and individuals," he said. "We're going to do our best to engage folks through digital means.
"We're really excited to see it aired, to see the final production and how people engage."
For more information visit flamboroughchamber.ca.
