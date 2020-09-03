Premier and Mayor Fred put spats aside during Ford’s Hamilton visit

Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Fred Eisenberger made nice Thursday during Ford’s visit to Hamilton — despite clashing on everything from light rail transit to public drinking tickets in recent months.

Ford stopped in at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 105 training facility in Hannon with Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton and local MPPs for the premier’s daily COVID-19 update.

Earlier in the day, Ford visited the KF Aerospace facility in Hamilton and Thames River Chemical Corp. in Burlington — two local businesses “stepping up with Ontario-made solutions in the fight against COVID-19,” according to his itinerary.

Ford said he was glad to be in “the beautiful city of Hamilton.” He met with Eisenberger during his visit but the mayor was tied up with a police services board meeting during the COVID-19 update, traditionally attended by local mayors when Ford is in town.