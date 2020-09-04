NewsAlert: 4 people found dead near Toronto

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say four people have been found dead in a home after an early morning shooting.

Durham regional police say the shooting happened in Oshawa, Ont., after 1 a.m. Friday.

They say a woman was also found with a gunshot wound in the house and was sent to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe one of the deceased inside the home was the shooter.