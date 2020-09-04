Five things to do around Hamilton and what’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday

Join Bill King on Sunday for a free walking tour. This week’s theme is “Oddities,” people, places and events you’ve probably never heard of. Meet at Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue in Gore Park at 10 a.m. The tour is 60-90 minutes.

RIB FEST

The festival is cancelled but you can still get those sticky ribs on Monday. The Burlington Rotary drive-thru rib fest with four rib vendors and live music to enjoy, is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Burlington Centre (777 Guelph Line) parking lot. Guests are asked to enter from the Fairview Street entrance and remain in their vehicles. Food vendors will take orders and payment (cards preferred), and will deliver each order to your vehicle.

LABOUR DAY PARADE

This year’s Labour Day parade is as different as 2020. The Hamilton Labour Council is planning a caravan from city hall up to the Starlite Drive-in on Monday.

Participants are asked to register a vehicle for the caravan and/or tailgate at hdlc.ca/caravan.

Vehicles will start at the city hall parking lot and make their way down Main Street, onto Queenston Road, right at Centennial Parkway and continue up to the Starlite Drive-in on Green Mountain Road in Upper Stoney Creek. Organizers expect to start queueing cars up in the parking lot at 10 a.m. with a departure time of 11 a.m.

All traffic and social distancing rules will be in effect.

OPEN AND CLOSED MONDAY

Grocery stores and malls will be closed.

All City of Hamilton and Burlington administrative offices will be closed Monday for Labour Day.

Green cart, recycling and garbage collection will be picked up one day later.

Community recycling centres and transfer stations will be closed on Monday.

Hamilton’s outdoor pools are open on regular schedule at Birge Outdoor Pool, Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool, Coronation Outdoor Pool, Green Acres Outdoor Pool, Inch Park Outdoor Pool, and Walker Park Outdoor Pool.

Burlington outdoor pools at LaSalle Park, Nelson Park and Mountainside Park are open on Monday. Pre-registration and payment are required.

HSR and Burlington Transit schedules will operate according to Sunday/holiday service hours.

DARTS will operate on holiday service hours on Monday.

Hamilton Civic Museums are closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum is open on Monday.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market is closed Sunday and Monday.

Select beer stores are scheduled to be open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open stores include: 282 Parkdale St. N.; 1111 Barton St. E., 959 Fennell Ave. E., and 396 Elizabeth St., Burlington.

All LCBO stores are closed.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena is closed on Monday.

Jennifer Moore is an editorial assistant at The Spectator in Hamilton. Reach her via email: jmoore@thespec.com