Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario health agencies evaluating 20-minute COVID-19 test; Ford’s push against pandemic price gouging triggers more than 26K complaints

7 a.m. The Madrid regional government is further restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as schools are set to re-open, although officials said Friday that new infections in and around the Spanish capital were being brought under control.

Authorities said an existing ban on outdoor meetings of more than 10 people is being extended indoors because most recent infections have been tied to gatherings in private homes. Attendance at funerals, burials, weddings and religious celebrations, as well as group visits to museums or guided tourism will also be restricted starting Monday, authorities said.

Nearly one-third of Spain’s new virus infections are in and around Madrid, a region of 6.6 million with high population density and a hub for economic activity for the rest of the country. At least 16% of the beds in Madrid’s hospitals are occupied by COVID-19 patients, the highest rate of all Spanish regions.

Regional health chief Enrique Ruíz Escudero said that despite the recent trends, “the situation has nothing to do with what we went through two months ago.”

“The pandemic in the Madrid community is stable and is controlled,” Ruíz Escudero said. “We are not alarmed.”

Madrid is also expanding the number of contact tracers, which has been one of the weakest links in dealing with the new wave of virus cases, and purchasing 2 million rapid coronavirus test kits.

Spain, which is edging to a half-million confirmed cases since February, is leading the pandemic’s second wave in Europe. The country had a rate of virus prevalence above 212 cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. At least 29,234 people have died in Spain during the pandemic.

5 a.m.: Ontario’s public health agency will soon begin evaluating a rapid and purportedly highly accurate COVID-19 test — an indication we are edging closer to the day when screening for the virus becomes a routine chore, experts say, while warning that scientific and logistical hurdles remain.

If the test functions as claimed — offering results in under 20 minutes, with 93.3 per cent sensitivity, using a point-of-care device that functions like a pregnancy test — and if it is authorized by Health Canada, Public Health Ontario (PHO) hopes to get a jump on obtaining many more, the agency’s lab lead says.

Read the full story from Kate Allen here.

5 a.m.: Ontario’s largest children’s mental health advocacy group is warning that kids struggling with serious mental health issues amid the pandemic could be left behind unless the province steps up with more support.

Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO), a group representing almost 100 publicly funded child and youth mental health centres, is calling on the province to provide more funding for community mental health centres for youth.

The ask comes on the heels of new data that reveals children and youth with mild to severe mental health issues are suffering disproportionately during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story from Nadine Youssif here.

4:25 a.m.: France has closed 22 of its 62,000 schools since in-person classes resumed this week because of virus infections.

Of those, 10 were on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, where access to health care is poorer than on mainland France and the number of virus patients in hospitals has jumped in recent weeks.

Education Minister Jean-Blanquer told Europe-1 radio that overall, French schools have reported about 250 suspected virus cases per day since they started reopening Tuesday.

Not all those cases turn out to be positive, but once a suspicion is reported, schools must follow an extensive government protocol that can include sending a whole class home for online learning or shutting the whole school.

The French government, like many around Europe, ordered the in-person reopening of all schools this week to tackle inequalities worsened by lockdowns and get parents back to work to revive the economy.

4:20 a.m.: The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.

The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.

India’s case fatality rate of 1.75% is well below the global average of 3.3%, the ministry said. Experts have questioned whether some Indian states have undercounted deaths.

India added nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in August alone.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EDT on Sept. 4, 2020:

There are 130,493 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 62,933 confirmed (including 5,767 deaths, 55,615 resolved)

_ Ontario: 42,686 confirmed (including 2,812 deaths, 38,625 resolved)

_ Alberta: 14,310 confirmed (including 242 deaths, 12,653 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 6,041 confirmed (including 210 deaths, 4,644 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 1,634 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,574 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 1,264 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 791 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,085 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,014 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 269 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 192 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 186 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 46 confirmed (including 44 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 130,493 (0 presumptive, 130,493 confirmed including 9,141 deaths, 115,444 resolved)

Thursday: British Columbia is at a critical point when it comes to a potential surge of COVID-19 infections, B.C.’s provincial health officer warned on Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province still has the ability to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases currently being seen, but people need to follow public health protocols. She urged people to avoid activities that are considered high-risk, such as spending time with groups of people they may not know, particularly ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Read more here: B.C. at a precipice to flatten COVID-19 curve, Henry says ahead of long weekend