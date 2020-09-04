Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario health agencies evaluating 20 minute COVID-19 test; France closes 22 schools after new infections reported in first week back

Education Minister Jean-Blanquer told Europe-1 radio that overall, French schools have reported about 250 suspected virus cases per day since they started reopening Tuesday.

Not all those cases turn out to be positive, but once a suspicion is reported, schools must follow an extensive government protocol that can include sending a whole class home for online learning or shutting the whole school.

The French government, like many around Europe, ordered the in-person reopening of all schools this week to tackle inequalities worsened by lockdowns and get parents back to work to revive the economy.

4:20 a.m.: The number of people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 80,000 and is near Brazil's total, the second-highest in the world.

The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.

India’s case fatality rate of 1.75% is well below the global average of 3.3%, the ministry said. Experts have questioned whether some Indian states have undercounted deaths.

India added nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in August alone.

4 a.m.: The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. EDT on Sept. 4, 2020:

There are 130,493 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 62,933 confirmed (including 5,767 deaths, 55,615 resolved)

_ Ontario: 42,686 confirmed (including 2,812 deaths, 38,625 resolved)

_ Alberta: 14,310 confirmed (including 242 deaths, 12,653 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 6,041 confirmed (including 210 deaths, 4,644 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 1,634 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,574 resolved)

_ Manitoba: 1,264 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 791 resolved)

_ Nova Scotia: 1,085 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,014 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 269 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved)

_ New Brunswick: 192 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 186 resolved)

_ Prince Edward Island: 46 confirmed (including 44 resolved)

_ Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

_ Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 130,493 (0 presumptive, 130,493 confirmed including 9,141 deaths, 115,444 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.

Thursday: British Columbia is at a critical point when it comes to a potential surge of COVID-19 infections, B.C.’s provincial health officer warned on Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province still has the ability to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases currently being seen, but people need to follow public health protocols. She urged people to avoid activities that are considered high-risk, such as spending time with groups of people they may not know, particularly ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Read more here: B.C. at a precipice to flatten COVID-19 curve, Henry says ahead of long weekend