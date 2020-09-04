Ontario reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 148 new cases of COVID-19 today, with the province's health minister saying nearly half of them are concentrated in one area just west of Toronto.

Christine Elliott says in a tweet that 72 of the new diagnoses are in Peel Region, long one of the provincial hotspots for the novel coronavirus.

Elliott says Toronto itself accounted for 41 of the new cases, with 13 found in Ottawa.

The province did not report any new COVID-related deaths today.