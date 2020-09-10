Flamborough businesses coping with mandatory mask bylaw

As of July 20, all businesses and indoor public spaces required those in the city to wear masks. While the City of Hamilton would not enforce the mask policies of businesses, it would only deal with issues in the bylaw.

As for the service industry, Chris Gonsowski, co-owner of Impeccable Pools on Dundas Street said he and his staff have it a bit easier than most.

“Luckily for us service guys, we’re on the road all the time," he said. "We only really have to wear masks if we’re going into gas stations or going to get lumber supplies.

“So, we have them in our trucks and then we stick to tight crews so it’s not like we’re switching crews all the time, it’s the same two guys together all the time.”

Gonsowski added the customers have been compliant with the bylaw and staff have been working to ensure that they too have been adhering to the bylaw.

“We haven’t had much of an issue,” said Gonsowski.

He explained the store has a Plexiglas barrier that allows the workers behind the counter the freedom to work without a mask and only don one when they need to come out to deal with things outside or elsewhere in the shop.

“We’ve been doing a lot of things like limiting the amount of customers in the store," he said. "There’s like a two-customer limit per time just for space purposes.”

Eaton said Chews has found alternative materials — such as neoprene — make mask wearing more bearable. They are also buying and selling masks to give to visitors who come in.

In fact, she said, the business has sold a couple hundred masks, which they sell at cost.

“(Making a profit) wasn’t the point of it, it was just to get people an option," she said of the mask sales.

Meanwhile, at Sweet Paradise, Asselin said he expects to continue wearing a mask through the fall, but is concerned about the future.

“My biggest fear is there is a second wave,” he said. “I mean we’ve seen it all over the world and if we go back to a lockdown again what’s it going to do to businesses?”

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: After the City of Hamilton mandated mandatory masks in businesses in late July, we wanted to check in with businesses in Flamborough to see how the rule had impacted them.