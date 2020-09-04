Hamilton's medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says COVID-19 part of life now

Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says the public will have to accept that the coronavirus will continue to impact how society moves forward.

As Hamilton’s cases surge past the 1,000-case milestone in early September, citizens need to adjust to the new normal by following proper handwashing, physical distancing measures and wearing masks, said Richardson.

“We are living in a world of COVID,” said Richardson. “We have to live with it. Remember, we have only been living with it for eight months. It’s not a long time.”

But within that relatively short period, the global health-care community has made tremendous accomplishments to address what was a new virus. Each community is learning from what other areas and countries are doing to combat the virus.

“In 10 years we will be looking back on (this) and saying we could have done that, or we didn’t have to do that,” she said. “It is the nature of the beast. But we have made far and away great progress, and we need to keep providing citizens with the health information that they need.”

She compares the recent health and safety measures that the city and province have implemented, such as mandatory mask wearing, proper hygiene and limiting social circles, to wearing a seatbelt and washing one's hands after visiting the bathroom, in that these measures have been incorporated into people’s lives.

The number of cases in Hamilton continues to fluctuate, with two or three cases per day, followed by a bump from little clusters of cases. But, said Richardson, it is a far cry from the double-digit cases when the pandemic was at its height in April and May.

The city’s website has reported that as of Sept. 2, Hamilton has seen 1,003 cases over the course of the pandemic, with 876 cases having recovered. There have been 45 people who have died.

Other communities have seen higher cases over the months, such as Waterloo Region with 1,460 cases, Windsor with 2,542 cases and 74 dead and Ottawa with 3,022 cases and 267 dead. Halton Region has had 984 cases and 25 deaths, while Niagara Region has had 941 cases and 64 deaths.

Health officials have stated that there could be other people who had the virus but never showed symptoms, never received a test and are not included in the data. There have been 148 people who stayed in the hospital because of the coronavirus since March, but no more than five people remain in hospital.