Hamilton's medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says COVID-19 part of life now

Hamilton’s medical officer of health, Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, says the public will have to accept that the coronavirus will continue to impact how society moves forward.
As Hamilton’s cases surge past the 1,000-case milestone in early September, citizens need to adjust to the new normal by following proper handwashing, physical distancing measures and wearing masks, said Richardson.
“We are living in a world of COVID,” said Richardson. “We have to live with it. Remember, we have only been living with it for eight months. It’s not a long time.”
But within that relatively short period, the global health-care community has made tremendous accomplishments to address what was a new virus. Each community is learning from what other areas and countries are doing to combat the virus.
“In 10 years we will be looking back on (this) and saying we could have done that, or we didn’t have to do that,” she said. “It is the nature of the beast. But we have made far and away great progress, and we need to keep providing citizens with the health information that they need.”
She compares the recent health and safety measures that the city and province have implemented, such as mandatory mask wearing, proper hygiene and limiting social circles, to wearing a seatbelt and washing one's hands after visiting the bathroom, in that these measures have been incorporated into people’s lives.
The number of cases in Hamilton continues to fluctuate, with two or three cases per day, followed by a bump from little clusters of cases. But, said Richardson, it is a far cry from the double-digit cases when the pandemic was at its height in April and May.
The city’s website has reported that as of Sept. 2, Hamilton has seen 1,003 cases over the course of the pandemic, with 876 cases having recovered. There have been 45 people who have died.
Other communities have seen higher cases over the months, such as Waterloo Region with 1,460 cases, Windsor with 2,542 cases and 74 dead and Ottawa with 3,022 cases and 267 dead. Halton Region has had 984 cases and 25 deaths, while Niagara Region has had 941 cases and 64 deaths.
Health officials have stated that there could be other people who had the virus but never showed symptoms, never received a test and are not included in the data. There have been 148 people who stayed in the hospital because of the coronavirus since March, but no more than five people remain in hospital.
Richardson praised Hamiltonians for following health and safety protocols that were instituted during the early parts of the pandemic. She said that without them, the city’s case count would have been vastly higher.
“We have fared pretty well compared with other jurisdictions, including in Ontario,” she said. “(Residents) have done a fantastic job.”
Recently, health professionals were targeting 20-year-olds for defying safety measures and engaging in various parties and other gatherings, which led to a spike in cases. Then cases among teens and youths ticked up.
Health officials expect another increase in cases when schools reopen later in September. But Richardson said teachers, families and custodians “will do their darndest” to protect the students.
Richardson acknowledges that people are social creatures, and there comes a time when complacency sets in and there is a need to return to “normal.” But the virus isn’t going away, she said.
Communities will continue to have to do things differently while still enjoying their events and socializing. For instance, can Halloween still be held?
“That is a good question,” she said. “People have been able to figure out those challenges to have their activities, while also following health and safety measures. We have been figuring it out.”
Meanwhile, Richardson said, public health officials are updating the coronavirus data on the city’s website, but currently there is a two-day lag on reporting the number of cases. She blames the delay on a new case and contact management system mandated by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.
The additional technology is supposed to provide public health units with “timely lab records, more streamlined workflows, central resource capacity support, simplified provincial surveillance and reporting.”
“We are working on it,” said Richardson. “It is taking longer than we had expected.”
Richardson acknowledges there are Hamiltonians who follow the number of cases on a daily basis. She said health officials are “seeing the information coming in on a daily basis.”
