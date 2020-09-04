Bus driver shortages will cause ‘serious delays’ for students, warn Hamilton school boards

Hamilton’s school boards are warning parents and guardians of “serious delays” from school buses due to a shortage of drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a memo sent out to families Friday afternoon, the boards said the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services (HWSTS) notified them of the difficulties in hiring enough drivers in time for the school year, which begins next week.

The boards were hoping to develop bussing plans by Friday, but the release of the schedules has been postponed to early next week and may be subject to change, said Alex Johnstone, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB), and Pat Daly, chair of the Catholic board, in a joint statement.

“Bus schedules, which will be shared with families early next week, are subject to change as boards receive new information from families who have opted out of transportation and indicated remote, virtual/online learning,” the statement says.

“Parents and guardians can access their child/ren’s bus route information through the HWSTS Parent Portal on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Families are asked to check the HWSTS Parent Portal frequently and before the first bus pick-up to ensure the most up-to-date times.”

Buses will be running in time for schools’ reopenings, but there will be fewer of them and they may be running behind schedule, Daly told The Spec.

“There could be delays in terms of when buses arrive in the morning, when buses drop off the kids. We don’t know where these delays might be exactly — which schools, which routes — but we wanted to alert all parents anyways to be prepared for delays,” said Daly.

Daly said the driver shortage is largely due to the pandemic, though the Hamilton-Wentworth area has experienced driver shortages for years.

“The problem has certainly been exacerbated this year. Obviously, because of some of the demographics of drivers, some are concerned with their own situation.”

Neither boards have disclosed how many drivers have been hired so far.