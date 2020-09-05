City of Hamilton wants feedback for revamped truck route master plan

The Cannon Street bike lanes are nice, but Chris Ritsma could do without the big trucks.

The rigs that barrel down the main drag into the heart of downtown can be intimidating road users for cyclists despite the two-way bike track.

“When it comes to cycling infrastructure, it’s just as important to be safe as well as feel safe,” said Ritsma, a member of Hamilton’s cycling committee.

That makes Cannon the “epitome of all problems” with truck traffic in urban parts of Hamilton where pedestrians and cyclists tend to mass.