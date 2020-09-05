Vince Agro, former Hamilton mayor and award-winning author, dies at 83

The flag at Hamilton City Hall is flying at half-mast in memory of former Ward 2 councillor and award-winning author Vince Agro, who died on Friday.

Agro was 83.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger remembered Agro as a “community champion” who was “instrumental” in the construction of Hamilton Place, the downtown performance venue that has attracted top-tier performers to Hamilton and is the permanent home of the city’s philharmonic orchestra.

Eisenberger noted Agro himself was “a gifted pianist and lover of opera” who would often entertain council colleagues with music during breaks in council meetings.

“I had the pleasure of not only serving with Vince on city and regional council, but he also was my English teacher during his brief stint in education. Vince was a good friend and adviser to me, and I will miss him dearly,” Eisenberger said.

“Hamilton has lost a passionate advocate for our community and our people. My sincere condolences to Vince’s family, friends and loved ones on his passing.”

Described by his family as “a modern-day Renaissance man,” Agro was a presence on the political scene for parts of three decades, representing Ward 2 from 1970 to 1976 and again from 1978 to 1997.

After Mayor Vic Copps suffered a heart attack in 1976, Agro took over as acting mayor, later falling short to Jack MacDonald in his bid for the job.

Outside of politics, Agro taught high school English and founded Agro Insurance Inc., one of the province’s leading insurance and employee benefits consulting companies.

Agro was born and raised in Hamilton’s North End, the area he would later represent on council. Ward 2 was a centre of Italian immigration to the city that became the setting of Agro’s first novel, The Good Doctor, a finalist for the 2012 Giller Prize Readers’ Choice contest and winner of the 2012 F.G. Bressani Literary Prize for Fiction, which honours Canadian writers of Italian descent.