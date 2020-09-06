Hamilton Food Share considered shutting down during height of pandemic when need was greatest

The funding allowed food share to distribute over 42,000 food hampers to households and staff developed a prepared meal program that food share doesn’t normally provide but rather leaves it to other organizations. The program ran until food share ended it in July.

“Nobody was out there doing it,” she said. “We used some of the money for that and I’m not kidding the people were so grateful. It’s just unbelievable.”

Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina, who visited Hamilton Food Share on Barton Street in Stoney Creek Sept. 4 to talk about the funding, said that the federal government recognizes food security is essential especially during a pandemic.

“It is really part of the entire government strategy coping with the pandemic,” said Bratina. “We have seen tent cities, and critical to that is having adequate nutrition for people.

“Food share is an ideal place that you know you are doing something that is critically important,” he said.

Bratina said another key issue is reforming the Canada emergency response benefit that is slowly being phased out and will be merged into a “better” employment insurance benefit. He said the change could be a “stepping stone to a universal basic income,” a program that social activists, including Santucci, have forcefully urged the government to establish.

The benefit, introduced by the federal government at the height of the pandemic in April provides $2,000 monthly to cover food, rent, and bills. More than 8.6 million Canadians have applied for the benefit, with the federal government distributing about $71 billion by the end of August. It is scheduled to make its final payments at the end of September.

As the summer slowly turns to the fall, Santucci is already thinking about Thanksgiving, cold weather and Christmas when the need for nutritious food hits its peak. And there is the fear that a possible “second wave” of the coronavirus will force decision-makers to shut down the city again.

“(The food demand) has tapered off now, but we have a plan (for the rest of the year). We will set it in motion in about three weeks,” said Santucci. “Going into the fall it will be a difficult situation. People are really under pressure in winter. There is a lot of challenges, but we are planning it now.”