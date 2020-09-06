‘Rents are rising in an enormous way’: New anti-poverty coalition calling for ‘just recovery’ in Ontario

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted societal change on a dizzying scale. Now a coalition of social service organizations and anti-poverty groups is calling on Ottawa and Queen’s Park to continue that radical reimagining and plan for “a recovery that works for all.”

Just Recovery Ontario says the pandemic laid bare systemic inequalities that were already working against homeless and low-income Ontarians; precarious and migrant workers; Indigenous, Black and racialized residents; students and seniors, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The pandemic has amplified the social inequities in Ontario and around the world,” said Carrie Sinkowski, a community developer with the Community Legal Clinic of Brant Haldimand Norfolk. “This is a time to rethink and recreate the ways in which we operate as a society.”

According to Just Recovery Ontario, an equitable post-pandemic society hinges on providing adequate income support; decent work at safe workplaces, with fair pay and benefits; access to affordable housing; investments in basic services like transportation, child and eldercare, and internet connectivity; and tax policies that ensure the wealthiest earners “pay their fair share.”

“Our system continues to take from the most vulnerable and put it in the pockets of the people who have financial power,” said Maria Antelo, a community developer with the Hamilton Community Legal Clinic.

“The pandemic is giving us a chance to slow down and think, ‘Where are we doing things wrong?’”

Antelo said Hamilton is experiencing “a huge crisis in housing availability” as low-income residents are priced out of the city by real estate investment trusts buying up property.

“Rents are rising in an enormous way, to the point that someone who is gainfully employed cannot afford an apartment,” she said.

That puts pressure on housing markets further afield, such as in Haldimand-Norfolk.

“It’s not just in big cities that people are struggling and getting left behind,” Sinkowski said. “We see folks without adequate housing in small towns and rural areas getting hit hard by the pandemic and having to seek shelter on trails and in abandoned farm buildings, or be put up in empty motels just to stay safe. That’s not a long-term plan.”