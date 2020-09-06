Officials warn of COVID cases at wedding events

TORONTO — Four events related to a wedding that took place in the Greater Toronto Area during the last weekend of August have resulted in 11 new cases of COVID-19, public health officials said this weekend as they worked to trace close contacts of those who attended.

The York Region Public Health Unit late Saturday warned anyone who attended the wedding events that they may have been exposed to the virus, and to monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12.

Three of the events took place Aug. 28 at a private home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in Toronto, and Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Temple in Toronto. The other took place on Aug. 29 at a private home in Markham, Ont.

"To date, a total of 11 people from across York Region have since tested positive for COVID-19 and can be traced back to these events," a statement from the health unit said. "Anyone who attended these or other events related to this wedding are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms ... as they may have been exposed to the infection."