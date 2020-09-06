'Products should be thrown out': Popular chicken sold at grocery stores in Oakville and Burlington as well as Milton and Halton Hills recalled after complaints and illnesses

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says a well-known product sold at Halton grocery stores is being recalled due to concerns it could cause a "serious or life-threatening reaction."

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC brand gluten-free chicken strips from the marketplace because they contain gluten/wheat which is not declared on the label.

People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below, the CFIA says, asking customers to check to see if they have the recalled product at home.

"Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased," the CFIA warning states. "If you have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction."