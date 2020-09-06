'This one terrifies me': Oakville driving instructor charged with distracted driving

An Oakville driving instructor has been charged with distracted driving after Halton Regional Police allege he was texting while behind the wheel.

The disturbing incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 6) on Dundas Street East near Ninth Line in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police Const. Marc Taraso alleged the licenced instructor, a 60-year-old man, in the Toyota Corolla "pleaded ignorance of the law" and was issued a $615 ticket and three demerit points sometime around 11 a.m..

"This one terrifies me," Taraso said, adding there was no one else in the car.