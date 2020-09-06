Hamilton Mountain McDonald's employee reports positive COVID-19 test, says McDonald's Canada

A Hamilton Mountain McDonald’s employee has reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to an emailed statement from McDonald’s Canada.

McDonald’s said an employee at the 20 Rymal Rd. E. location reported a positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 5. The employee last worked Aug. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

McDonalds’s said the restaurant closed on Sept. 5 but is expected to reopen.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” McDonald’s said in the statement. “All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.”