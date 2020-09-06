Number of COVID-19 cases linked to wedding events in Toronto and York Region climbs to 23

York Region Public Health has traced back 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to wedding events in Toronto, Markham and the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The four separate events, involving the same wedding, took place on Aug. 28 at a private residence in Stouffville, at the Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in Toronto, as well as Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple in Toronto and on Aug. 29 at a home in Markham.

Of the 23 people who tested positive for the virus, four are residents of Durham Region and one is a resident of Peel Region, while the rest live in York Region.

York Region Public Health has followed up with known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days and to get tested. Public health is working with the families to notify attendees about the potential exposures.

Public health officials are advising anyone who attended these or other events related to the wedding to monitor themselves for symptoms until Saturday, Sept. 12, as they may have been exposed to the virus.

Guests are also asked to visit an assessment centre if they are concerned.

Indoor wedding and funeral venues are allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 per cent capacity in Toronto and York Region.

South of the border, a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a wedding reception in Maine sickened more than 140 people and killed three.

This is the second time York Region health officials have warned the public about COVID-19 exposures that were traced back to a large event. On Friday, health officials said 15 other individuals have been linked to an outbreak traced back to church events in North York and Vaughan.

York Region also reported on Friday that an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 rode a VIVA bus between noon and 2 p.m., heading north on Yonge Street from Finch Station while wearing a mask.