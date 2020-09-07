Toronto mulls ambitious homeless housing plan

She also said the lack of advocacy for minor changes that could be implemented immediately in the shelter system — such as the elimination of bunk beds and the end of communal living conditions — leads her to believe the report may not survive under scrutiny.

"It reads as a well-intentioned report, but it seems like it wants to please everybody," Crowe said.

At the height of the pandemic, public health risks posed by homelessness caused the city to begin testing the primary strategy put forward in the SSHA report: the leasing of buildings to be used as temporary housing.

The move came after encampments across the downtown core rapidly expanded, driven by outbreaks of COVID-19 that swept through the city's shelter system and pushed many homeless people outdoors.

Out of all of the leased properties, the most contentious have been three buildings situated in an upper-middle class neighbourhood in the city's midtown area.

Although two of the three leased buildings in the area are now vacant, the one remaining site — the Roehampton Hotel — has been the target of protests by some local residents.

A formerly homeless resident who lived in one of the now-vacant buildings, Rob Dods said he understands the concerns that residents in the area have, and points out it's not just them who have felt unsafe around the leased buildings.

Dods, who now lives in a subsidized building closer to downtown, said the problem lies in the fact that homeless people are often painted with one brush and housed together in a single space without consideration of their individual needs or potential for conflict.

"Staying in shelters is not fun," Dods said. "There’s a lot of mental health issues, addiction issues, aggression issues. It’s not one person’s fault, but it gets messy when everyone gets put together like that.”

Crowe and Vaughan agree, arguing that a successful strategy in the fight against homelessness will be one that spreads affordable housing out across the city, rather than centralizing it in a small handful of buildings.

Using the current tension over the Roehampton Hotel as an example, the two said the city failed to anticipate the blow-back from moving hundreds of the city's homeless into the neighbourhood so quickly — potentially jeopardizing future attempts at converting buildings into permanent housing.

“I think the city opened the door for a dramatic increase in (conflict) because of their failures at providing support,” Crowe said. “It takes a lot of support on site to keep things calm."

The city has confirmed that the final version of the SSHA report will be presented to the Planning and Housing Committee on Sept. 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 7, 2020.

By Jake Kivanç, The Canadian Press