From ‘sneaky strokes’ to mental fog: How Canadian researchers are trying to understand what COVID-19 does to the brain through online games

After participants fill out a screening questionnaire, they are directed to a series of 12 tasks that take from 45 minutes to an hour to complete.

“These are all little games that you’d play on your Smartphone,” said Swartz, who is also an associate professor at U of T.

Things like remembering a phone number or looking at shapes and determining which “one of these things is not like the other, the old ‘Sesame Street’ game.”

Each test is designed to look at a specific function and or a location in the brain, “specifically cognition, so thinking, planning, sequencing, decision making, remembering,” Swartz said.

If they get enough people, they can start making comparisons between those who never had COVID and did the same online games in the past. They hope to also compare asymptomatic vs. critical patients, men and women, and even start to see if COVID long-haulers, those suffering from lingering symptoms, are improving over time.

What do we know so far?

Swartz, a stroke neurologist, started developing the proposal for the study with Owen earlier in the spring, before long-haulers and brain fog were part of the COVID vocabulary. But results from the first studies were starting to come in on the risks of blood clots and strokes.

They also knew that some patients, even without COVID, develop “ICU brain” after spending time in intensive care. Medications critically ill people have taken, like sedatives, and being on a ventilator, could impact the brain.

Others may have inflammation of the brain from COVID, or effects from the low oxygen levels it can cause. There have also been reports of “direct invasion” with “the virus getting into the brain through the olfactory nerves, that’s why people lose their sense of smell,” Swartz said.

Some people may not have ever been hospitalized, but might have suffered a small stroke in their brain without noticing.

It doesn’t have to be the dramatic kind of stroke “you see in the commercials” said Swartz, where speech is slurred or one arm goes numb, although there have been rare reports of those even in younger people with COVID.

Even a small stroke in the wrong spot can cause problems.

“It’s a little bit like Monopoly, there’s Boardwalks and Park Places,” Swartz explains. “There’s high-priced real estate, and there’s other areas that can tolerate some injury without an obvious, overt noticeable change if you’re not doing things like subtle cognitive testing.”

Could this help long-haulers and those with lingering brain symptoms?

The research team doesn’t collect identifiable data, in order to ensure security and privacy. But they are going back to their ethics board to get approval to share participants’ own information with them.

“To get a sense of how they are now and then they can compare over time,” Swartz said.

Some might feel reassured, “or if they are having problems it can give them a sense of where some of their strengths and weaknesses are.”

They could take their results to a doctor or an occupational therapist, for example, to provide a more precise picture of what’s wrong.

The good news is that with strokes and inflammation “there is reason to hope that things will get better over time,” Swartz said. “How much is exactly what we’re trying to measure.”

If the team “can tease out some common patterns,” they might also be able to help people with some strategies for getting back on track, he added.

Is there any screening mechanism to make sure people who never had COVID don’t spam the study?

The team has done this kind of study with the general public before, and have some valid ways of red flagging results, inconsistent answers, for example.

“We have some validated algorithms to kind of weed that out,” Swartz said. And with such a large sample size, one or two phoney questionnaires shouldn’t skew things too much.

What’s next?

The team is still recruiting, and looking for the full range of people who’ve had COVID, from those who never had symptoms to long-haulers.

You can sign up at: https://www.cambridgebrainsciences.com/studies/covid-brain-study

If the researchers can secure more funding, they could expand and do five-, even 10-year checkups with participants.

When they started writing the study proposal “there were six million people in the world affected by COVID, and we’re up to 25 (million) and growing fast,” Swartz.

“The way COVID is grumbling along, we may stay open.”

COVID: Front-line Thinkers is part of a regular series highlighting COVID-19 research in Canada.

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11