With best-laid plans in place, schools brace to reopen during a pandemic

Hamilton’s Catholic students will return in waves between Wednesday and next Monday.

All Hamilton students who have chosen in-class learning will be in school as of Sept. 16, while those who’ve opted for remote learning will be placed in virtual classes with daily live access to teachers.

Grand Erie opens virtual academy

Elementary and high school students in Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk will return to class in shifts starting on Thursday. The staggered return planned by the Grand Erie public board will see 50 per cent of elementary school students return on Thursday and the other half on Friday, with full classes resuming Sept. 16.

Grade 9 students will have the hallways to themselves when Grand Erie high schools open on Thursday. Students in all grades whose last names start with M to Z return on Friday, with the remainder starting the following Monday.

By Tuesday, if all goes well, every student who has opted for in-person learning will be in class together.

Those who have chosen to learn from home — 17 per cent of Grand Erie’s roughly 26,000 students, according to the board — will attend a “virtual academy” where teachers will provide online instruction from kindergarten to Grade 12.

Students will spend part of each day receiving live instruction and the rest of the time working independently or in online groups.

Director of education JoAnna Roberto said the virtual classroom will be more structured and hands-on than the “emergency learning at home” that took place last spring, after schools were shuttered and teachers scrambled to provide online learning.

Boards will evaluate COVID-19 protocols

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board has also planned a staggered return to classes. Depending on their grade, high school students will return starting on Tuesday, with all students who have chosen in-person learning to be back by Sept. 16. Elementary schools will stagger their return by alphabetical order, keeping families together to streamline transportation and child care.

Remote learning will start on Sept. 16.

At both boards, students with special education needs will be able to return full-time on Tuesday.

“Students will transition back into a very different school than they left,” said Catholic board chair Rick Petrella.

“We are always committed to regularly evaluating and adjusting protocols and scenarios as developments occur. Our board has made the proper investments and adjustments to ensure we are providing the best and safest environment for our students under these challenging times.”

MacLeod said the onus is on everyone to keep children safe by limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community, which will keep the virus out of schools.

“All — even if you don’t have kids in school — have a responsibility to not have it come into our little community,” she said.

J.P. Antonacci’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about the regions of Haldimand and Norfolk.